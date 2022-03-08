Fisher Body project sparks hope for Detroit: 'This project is viable because the city is viable'

Detroit — For more than two decades since Detroit became owner of the old Fisher Body Plant 21, the hulking factory has stood empty near the intersection of Interstates 75 and 94, a crumbling symbol of the city's industrial decline and decay.

Repeated efforts to find a business to take over the 600,000-square-foot building fizzled, leading to fears that it would have to be demolished — at least until now. On Monday, Mayor Mike Duggan and two developers — Gregory Jackson of Jackson Asset Management and Richard Hosey of Hosey Development — announced plans to rehabilitate the structure into apartments and retail space.