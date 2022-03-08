Philadelphia dropped its mask mandate. Restaurant workers are uneasy

Jenn Ladd

Philadelphia Inquirer

Philadelphia’s service-industry workers have one less thing on their plate now that the city ended its mask mandate. But they wonder if the move is another short-lived change that will set them up to face disgruntled customers down the road.

“I kind of feel like we’re playing with fire,” said Michelle Linahan, the manager of a small restaurant in South Philadelphia. “In a couple of weeks, are they going to change it again and are people going to take it out on us?”