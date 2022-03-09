Little Caesars halts operations in Russia amid Ukraine invasion

Amid the Russia invasion of Ukraine, Detroit-based Little Caesars is suspending all operations in Russia, which are franchise-owned, the company confirmed Wednesday.

"We join together with our franchisees and colleagues around the globe and the rest of the business community in hoping for a peaceful resolution to this conflict," spokeswoman Jill Proctor said in a statement.

Little Caesars opened its first three stores in Russia a little over a month ago, Proctor said.

Competitor Domino’s Pizza Inc. has locations in 47 cities in Russia run by the Netherlands-based franchisee DP Eurasia NV, according to its website. The Ann Arbor-based food chain on Wednesday didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about the status of its operations there.

“At this stage, due to the pace of the evolving geopolitical crisis, it is still too early to quantify any possible ramifications for the Group's Russian business or on its full year 2022 results,” DP Eurasia, which also operates the brand in Turkey, Georgia and Azerbaijan, said in an update on Friday. “DP Eurasia continues to perform ahead of pre-Covid levels and remains focused on factors that can successfully mitigate the negative headwinds, including pricing to offset inflationary pressures in its core markets.”

Little Caesars is joining other major U.S. brands in backing out of Russia. McDonald's and Starbucks are shutting down their locations in Russia, and Coca-Cola is suspending its operations there, CNN reported Wednesday.

Auto manufacturers, including Ford Motor Co., also stopped production there.