Detroit casinos report $94.7 million in revenue for February, but sports betting takes hit

The Detroit casinos reported $94.7 million in revenue for February, the Michigan Gaming Control Board reported Thursday, despite retail sports betting posting a loss for the month.

Table games and slots generated $95.6 million in revenue, up 10.6% from last February but down 3.4% from January.

MGM Grand Detroit led the month with 49% market share, while MotorCity Casino Hotel had 30% and Greektown Casino had 21%.

Monthly gaming revenue was up 34.4% year-over-year at MGM Grand, down 7.3% at MotorCity and down 2.1% at Greektown.

Collectively, the casinos paid $7.7 million in gaming taxes to the state for the month, up from $7 million in February 2021. They submitted $11.4 million in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the city.

Retail sports betting, meanwhile, produced a $872,552 loss across the three properties. Qualified adjusted gross receipts tied to the form of gambling were down $794,925 in February compared to the same period last year. They were down $2.8 million compared to January's results.

MGM booked a $175,082 loss. MotorCity's loss totaled $400,347. And Greektown lost $297,123, according to the MGCB.

The casinos brought in more than $25.3 million in wagers last month.

Neither the state nor the city collected taxes from retail sports betting in February because of the negative results.

Results tied to online casino gaming and sports betting are reported separately.

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JGrzelewski