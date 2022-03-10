Michigan companies exit Russia, but Kremlin threatens countermeasures

From auto suppliers to pizza makers, major Michigan-based businesses are halting or rolling back operations in Russia in response to its invasion into Ukraine and sanctions from western nations.

Russia's government under President Vladimir Putin has taken a step toward attempting to curb the exodus that's included companies from McDonald's Corp. to Levi Strauss & Co. The Economy Ministry outlined new policies to take temporary control of departing companies where foreign ownership is greater than 25% in a move to preserve property and employees, Bloomberg reported.