Indicted UAW leader gambles on freedom, loses, goes to jail in $2M embezzlement case

Detroit — Complaints from a local United Auto Workers official who fought Friday for more lenient bond conditions while awaiting trial on charges he embezzled more than $2 million backfired Friday when a federal judge sent him to jail instead.

Chief U.S. District Judge Sean Cox jailed former UAW Local 412 Financial Secretary/Treasurer Tim Edmunds, 53, of Madison Heights, calling him a flight risk. The judge cited concerns about Edmunds' mental health and other personal problems, including a criminal history of violence.