Wall Street banks start to unwind decades of Russian links

Harry Wilson and Lucca de Paoli

Bloomberg

Thousands of staff, billions of dollars and three decades of complicated relationships. Some of the world's largest banks are starting to pull back from Russia, but it's not going to be easy.

Goldman Sachs became the first to announce its withdrawal on Thursday, having already moved some Moscow-based staff to Dubai. JPMorgan Chase followed suit, saying it is actively unwinding its Russia business and currently engaging in limited activities in the country.