Detroit Black business alliance aims to expand impact. Here's how

Charity Dean knows all too well the disparities that exist for business owners of color. As the former director of Detroit’s civil rights department, she saw how others rallied together, and she wanted Black-owned businesses to do the same.

“It really became apparent during COVID, the numbers and the ways the pandemic hit Black people more than other folks,” she said. “Not just the health implications. The businesses were suffering and really needing some entity to lead it and to advocate.”