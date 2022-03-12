BUSINESS

Michigan mortgage companies battle rising interest rates, shrinking market

Breana Noble
The Detroit News

Southeast Michigan's mortgage giants are feeling the pinch from increasing interest rates and low for-sale housing inventory following years of record origination volume from a refinancing boom.

Profits and revenues at the nonbank lenders fell last year, and stock prices have taken hits. To maintain margins, analysts say, the industry has to right-size, lay off workers and outsource certain functions. Companies are increasing product offerings and expanding their reach to navigate the contracting market.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Support Local Journalism​

Get unlimited digital access for only $1 for 6 months.
Subscribe Now