Amway joins growing list of Michigan companies pulling out of Russia

Ada-based multi-level marketing company Amway is the latest Michigan business to announce a suspension of its operations in Russia amid that country's invasion of Ukraine and ensuing sanctions by other governments.

"The reality of our business is that we have friends, colleagues and Amway Business Owners in both countries who have worked together for years in harmony with a common purpose," the company said in a statement posted on its website Monday.

"However, the continuing war, along with the global legal and operational environment, makes it impossible to continue business as we have been in Russia, and so we are announcing the immediate suspension of product imports and will be pausing other operations as well."

The company added: "It is our sincere hope that peace will prevail, and that we can return to fully supporting operations and opportunity for all who are a part of the Amway family."

As of Monday, some 375 companies had announced their withdrawal from Russia since the start of the conflict, according to Yale University's Chief Executive Leadership Institute.

