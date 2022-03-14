Europe's plan to quit Russian fuel starts a global fight for gas

Stephen Stapczynski and Shoko Oda

Bloomberg

The liquefied natural gas market is primed for a global battle for supply with far-reaching repercussions as the threat of Russia cutting off Europe sends the continent scrambling for alternatives.

Russia pumps enough gas into Europe every day to cover a third of the continent's consumption. To replace most of that supply by the end of the year, the bloc drew up a plan that requires new sources of LNG nearly equivalent to annual deliveries to South Korea, the market's third-largest buyer.