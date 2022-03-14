Metro Detroit employers ramp up return-to-office plans, but with new flexibility

More than two years into the coronavirus pandemic — and after numerous stops and starts prompted by new variants of the virus — major employers in Metro Detroit and beyond are ramping up return-to-office plans as the latest COVID-19 surge subsides.

Still, workplace experts and some employers say the return to office buildings and corporate campuses won't necessarily mean a return to the way of doing business before the pandemic. Rather, many white-collar workers are coming back to their desks gradually, under flexible work models developed after two years of working from home and amid a tight labor market that is giving employees greater leverage.