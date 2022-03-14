Options traders who correctly bet against Russia can't cash out
Elaine Chen and Annie Massa
Bloomberg
As Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, Jennifer Stockman wagered against the aggressors.
Stockman, who helps raise money for a health-care organization, bought put options on a Russia-linked fund using her personal accounts at Fidelity Investments and TD Ameritrade.
The bet looked like a winner. The ruble plunged along with exchange-traded funds tied to Russian securities as other nations imposed crippling sanctions. But now, with Russia's stock market frozen and securities tracking Russian assets halted, Florida-based Stockman can't cash in.