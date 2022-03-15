Ordered goods lately from Amazon or Walmart? China lockdowns could mean delivery delays

Bloomberg

Orders placed with global e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Walmart may be delayed by virus lockdowns and restrictions in some of China's key manufacturing hubs, according to an industry body.

Shenzhen, home to around half of all the online retail exporters in China, was locked down for at least a week on Sunday to try to contain a spreading COVID-19 outbreak. Its 17.5 million residents were told to work from home, with all non-essential businesses and public transport shut.