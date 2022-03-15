Demand for RVs is up, and so is the need for dealership workers

Wixom — Road trips and weekend getaways in RVs boomed during the pandemic and one Metro Detroit-based dealership says demand for the homes-on-wheels shows no sign of slowing, even as gas prices reach all-time highs.

Needing to staff up for the busiest season of the year, General RV is conducting a two-day hiring event that began Tuesday. Nationwide, the company needs to fill 300 positions, including jobs at four Michigan locations, said Loren Baidas, president of General RV Center.