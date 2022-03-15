Grand Hotel owner expands Mackinac Island footprint with new properties

Greg Tasker

Special to The Detroit News

The private equity firm that purchased the iconic Grand Hotel more than two years ago is expanding its Mackinac Island footprint.

Its Mackinac portfolio now includes Bicycle Street Inn and Suites, a collection of three upscale, boutique hotels located along Main Street. Built beginning in 2013, the 84 rooms and suites are the newest accommodations on the island. The other properties are known as Waterfront North and Waterfront South. The purchase includes a restaurant, Winchester’s Whiskey and Bourbon Room, which opened in 2021.