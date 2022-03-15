World economy faces supply hit as China battles COVID-19 again

Enda Curran and Tom Hancock

Bloomberg

The global economy — already struggling with war in Ukraine and the stagflation risks it's fanning — is bracing for greater disruption as China scrambles to contain its worst outbreak of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Since Wuhan two years ago, China has had relative success in minimizing disruption by bringing virus cases quickly under control. Now, the geographic spread of infections and higher transmissibility of the omicron variant is challenging the country's hawkish pandemic strategy of aggressive testing and locking down whole cities or provinces.