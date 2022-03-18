Downtown Detroit Madewell store to close later this month

Fashion retailer Madewell will shutter its downtown Detroit location later this month, according to the company's website and an email sent to customers Friday.

"It’s true, we’re closing our store on Sunday, March 27th, but don’t worry, good vibes and great jeans are still just a hop, skip and a click away at our Somerset Collection store or madewell.com," the company said in an email Friday, indicating its store in Troy will remain open.

The company's listing for its location at 1426 Woodward Ave. also has been updated to say the store will close on March 27.

Crain's Detroit Business first reported news of the closure.

Madewell is the latest in a string of recent Woodward Avenue retail closures.

Détroit is the New Black recently closed its downtown store after nearly six years on Woodward, though the retailer remains open for online business. And the Under Armour store on Woodward closed in January.

Madewell — which is owned by J.Crew Group, Inc. — opened downtown in October of 2018.

Dan Gilbert's Bedrock Detroit owns the building where the store is located. The real-estate firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon. The Detroit News also reached out to J.Crew for comment but did not immediately hear back.

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JGrzelewski