$1,200 for 900 square feet in Harper Woods. Metro Detroit renters feel squeeze

After living in a two-bedroom, 900-square-foot home in Harper Woods for one year, Cathy Battaglia got sticker shock when it was time to renew her lease for this month: Her landlord raised the monthly rent from $1,000 to $1,200.

“I know the rental prices are going up, and I really think it’s ridiculous,” the 55-year-old social worker said. “I looked at some of the houses, even for $1,300. This is nothing special. It’s a lot, and in just one year. I thought it was pretty steep.”