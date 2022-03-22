Behind Art Van's crumbling empire: Family stripped company of millions, lawsuit claims

Art Van Furniture LLC's bankruptcy two years ago suddenly shuttered a Metro Detroit retail institution after six decades, leaving thousands of employees jobless, 190 stores closed, and customers scrambling to pick up already-paid-for sofas and bedroom sets.

Now a federal lawsuit is pointing the finger at the furniture chain's founding family, alleging members doomed the Warren-based business by making more than $105 million in "fraudulent transfers" through real estate deals during Art Van's sale to a private equity firm in 2017 for $620 million. Those transactions stripped the company of its assets and left Art Van with crushing debts, according to the complaint filed earlier this month in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.