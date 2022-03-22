Student loan delinquencies face 'meaningful rise,' New York Fed says

Olivia Rockeman

Bloomberg

Federal student loan borrowers are likely to experience a notable increase in delinquencies once forbearance concludes in May, a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found.

The federal government paused required payments on student loans when the pandemic began in 2020, and has since extended forbearance a number of times. Now, payments are scheduled to restart in a little over a month, which will impact 37 million borrowers.