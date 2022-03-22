The airport of the future? Clearing security without removing laptops or liquids

Hugo Martin

Los Angeles Times

The days of being forced at airport security checkpoints to remove laptops and liquids from carry-on bags may be coming to an end.

The Transportation Security Administration announced last week that it is spending $781.2 million for hundreds of scanners that use technology employed in hospitals to examine internal organs to more quickly and thoroughly scan carry-on bags for weapons and explosives. That means you can leave your laptops, liquids and other devices in your carry-on bag before it goes through the screener, making the screening process faster.