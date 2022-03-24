Russian grab for foreign jets spurs jump in insurance claims

Siddharth Philip and Eliza Ronalds-Hannon

Bloomberg

Russia's move to transfer almost 800 foreign-owned jets to its own aircraft register amid foreign sanctions has triggered a wave of insurance claims from leasing firms whose fleets have effectively been commandeered.

Lessors will assert that registering the planes in Russia when they're already on the books in other territories amounts to a qualifying event for claims, including under their war-risk policies, according to people familiar with the situation who asked not to be named as the proceedings are confidential. While some notices had already gone out, the effort to re-register planes in Russia has given the process impetus, the people said.