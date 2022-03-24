Unemployment down slightly in Metro Detroit, statewide in February

The Detroit News

The employment picture in Metro Detroit and statewide continued to improve in February, the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget reported Thursday.

Joblessness in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn Metropolitan Statistical Area dipped by a tenth of a percentage point to 5%, the department said in a news release, while Michigan's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 4.9% in January to 4.7%. Both figures were above the national rate, 3.8%.

More: American weekly jobless claims at lowest level since 1969

“Michigan’s labor market indicators showed continued signs of improvement in February,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “The state’s labor force increased, and the number of unemployed declined, while payroll jobs rose for the 10th consecutive month.”

Michigan's unemployment rate has dropped by a full percentage point since September 2021 but is 0.9 points above the 3.8% recorded in February 2020, the month before COVID-19 was detected in the state.