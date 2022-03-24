War dims global business outlook as inflation plight worsens

Alexander Weber

Bloomberg

Factories from Australia to Europe are seeing already surging costs jump further as Russia's war in Ukraine and the barrage of sanctions rolled out in response roil commodity markets and trade.

While the relaxation of pandemic restrictions helped overall business activity weather the initial shock from the invasion, dwindling confidence is threatening economic growth in the coming months, according to March surveys of purchasing managers by S&P Global that offer a first glimpse at the conflict's spillover effects.