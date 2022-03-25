Oil fluctuates as traders weigh threats to Russian energy flows

Sharon Cho

Bloomberg

Oil swung between gains and losses as the U.S. and European Union looked set to announce plans to reduce the region's reliance on Russian fossil fuels to raise the consequences for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

West Texas Intermediate fluctuated above $112 a barrel after losing more than 2% on Thursday. President Joe Biden may on Friday announce a plan to boost U.S. shipments of natural gas to Europe after the bloc shied away for now from curbs on Russian oil imports given opposition from nations including Austria. Over the week, crude is still on course for an advance.