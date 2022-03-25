U.S. pending homes sales unexpectedly decline for a fourth month

Olivia Rockeman

Bloomberg

A gauge of U.S. pending home sales fell unexpectedly in February for a fourth straight month as limited inventory continued to restrict a real estate market that's now facing another challenge — rising borrowing costs.

The National Association of Realtors' index of pending home sales decreased 4.1% from a month earlier to an almost two-year low of 104.9, according to data released Friday. Economists in a Bloomberg survey called for a 1% increase.