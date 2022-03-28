Troy developer buys Oakland Mall, will lay out new vision

A Troy developer has acquired Oakland Mall and is sharing a new vision for the city's shopping center.

MKiezi Investments LLC, founded in 2013 by developer Mario Kiezi, 31, is looking toward the next generation of retail and entertainment for the 1.5 million-square-foot mall that opened in 1968, the firm announced on Monday, with more details expected to be shared during a 2 p.m. news conference.

The mall has a healthy 90% occupancy rate with anchors including Macy's, JCPenney, Duck's Sporting Goods and At Home. Kiezi also acquired last year the former Sears store at the site and is redeveloping that building.

His plan for the mall includes "brick and click" concepts to support physical and online shopping needs such as delivery-only "ghost kitchens" and "creative" retail distribution, according to a media advisory.

The project will emphasize inspiration from Kiezi's family and input from the community and his 17,600 followers on video app TikTok under @mariokiezi. Kiezi's firm has acquired, developed and managed more than 2 million square feet of commercial real estate space in Michigan and Ohio. Other acquisitions include High Point Shopping Center in Novi and Auburn Plaza, Napi Shoppes and Shelby Square in Shelby Township.

Crain's Detroit Business first reported the sale. It's the latest shakeup in the Metro Detroit mall scene as the shopping centers struggle to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn was expected to come under new ownership this month, and The Mall at Partridge Creek in Clinton Township could be sold out of receivership after the troubled shopping centers came under new management last fall.

