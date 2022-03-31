Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan names new leader

A new leader is at the helm of the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan.

The Bingham Farms-based association announced Thursday that Forrest M. Wall has been named its new CEO. He replaces Michael Stoskopf who stepped down from the position after serving 14 years.

Wall said in a statement Thursday his priorities will be to continue to grow its member programming. The HBA of Southeastern Michigan, along with the Apartment Association of Michigan, represents nearly 1,400 builders, remodelers, developers and suppliers in the residential construction industry.

"I will focus on enhancing member engagement with increased in-person educational programming, events and networking opportunities while maintaining flexibility in a post-pandemic environment,” Wall said. “Another crucial priority, to address the ongoing labor shortage, is educating young people about career opportunities in the industry and facilitating job placement with members. On an ongoing basis, I will work to elevate the conversation on the economic importance of housing with elected officials and business interests.”

Wall has served on the staff of HBA of Southeastern Michigan for more than 20 years. His previous role was director of regulatory and legal affairs. In 2012, Wall was honored with the HBA's Distinguished Service to the Housing Industry Award "for his extraordinary service to both the membership and the industry at large."

A search for Stoskopf's replacement began when he announced his retirement in January.

“Being the CEO of this remarkable association has truly been the highlight of my career," Stoskopf said. "However, over the past year, several personal experiences have given me a different perspective and appreciation for life, especially with respect to family, priorities and time."

Stoskopf is expected to continue in an advisory capacity until early May, said Ben Templeton, association president.

