3,600 canceled flights bedevil travelers; 1 Royal Oak family took long way home

The news from Spirit Airlines during his planned return trip to Michigan from Florida over the weekend wasn’t what Jake Neher and his family were expecting.

The senior editor for Detroit Today on WDET was supposed to be flying home from Orlando on Friday, but after delays, the flight was canceled and they couldn’t get a another one until as early as Tuesday, he told The Detroit News on Sunday night. And that was simply unacceptable, he said, traveling with two children.

He wasn't alone.

Airlines canceled more than 3,600 U.S. flights over the weekend and delayed thousands more, citing weather in Florida and other issues.

FlightAware, a website that tracks flights, noted major disruptions at several Florida airports, including in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando, as well as Baltimore, New York and other airports around the country. JetBlue, Southwest, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit and American Airlines were most affected.

JetBlue and Spirit canceled one-third of Sunday's scheduled flights. Local news reported storms in Florida on Saturday. Several airlines said Sunday that operations are returning to normal.

Neher rented a car for his family to drive back, and, given high gas prices and a hotel stay plus the cost of meals, he estimated the trip cost $1,000, with $500 for the car rental alone, he said.

Plus, his now-7-year-old’s birthday happened during the trip back to Michigan on Saturday.

“When we asked, all they said is that it was the weather,” said Neher, 34, of Royal Oak, adding that he spoke to others who rented cars to drive back. Renting a car “seemed like that was the only option if we wanted to get back in time to go to work and school on Monday.”

Spirit not only didn’t have alternative flights but didn’t help with finding another airline to fly on or offer to pay for a hotel for them, he said. They were reimbursed for the canceled flight, he said.

An email seeking comment from Spirit was not immediately returned Sunday night.

“It was frustrating. I’ve got two small kids, what are we going to do,” Neher said. “We didn’t know where we were going to stay that night. How are any of us going to afford any of this.”