The Detroit News wins national business coverage award

The Detroit News

Detroit News staff writers Jordyn Grzelewski and Riley Beggin were honored Thursday by the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing for their coverage of Ford Motor Co.’s $11.4 billion investment with partner SK Innovation for electric vehicle battery and assembly facilities in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Grzelewski and Beggin received first-place honors in the Real-Time Reporting category for a series of stories they reported on the ground in Kentucky and Tennessee in September 2021 on the announcement of the largest single investment in Ford’s 118-year history.

Read more: Ford, partner to spend $11.4B on four new plants in Tennessee, Kentucky to support EVs

“The Detroit News offered compelling and important insights in covering a major breaking story with widespread reader interest and ramifications,” the judges wrote. “The journalists delved into how the decision was made to choose those locations and went beyond reporting the breaking news to include in-depth background and context, presented in a clear, lively and highly understandable way.”

Crain’s Detroit Business received a national Best in Business award for General Excellence from SABEW.