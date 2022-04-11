Gas prices drop below $4 in Michigan, first time in 5 weeks

Average gas prices in Michigan fell below $4 per gallon for the first time in more than five weeks, dropping 9 cents since last week, according to AAA.

At $3.95 per gallon for regular unleaded, gas is 31 cents cheaper than a month ago but $1.16 higher than April 2021.

Based on a survey of around 4,200 gas stations across the state, motorists are paying an average of $59 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline, AAA said in a press release Monday. This is an increase of about $8 from when prices were their highest last November.

Metro Detroit prices are slightly higher than the state average, and a gallon will run customers $3.99 this week. The Monday announcement came just over a month after the average price of a gallon surged to more than $4.50 in gas stations across Detroit.

Grand Rapids, Lansing and Saginaw recorded the least expensive averages in the state, hovering around $3.87, while Traverse City, Marquette and Ann Arbor topped Michigan's averages at $4.17, $4.15 and $4.03 a gallon, respectively.

The change in Michigan is echoed across the country, where the average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 10 cents over the past two weeks to $4.27 per gallon as oil prices continue to “yo-yo," industry analyst Trilby Lundberg told the Associated Press Sunday.

The price at the pump was $1.32 above what it was one year ago, according to the Lundberg Survey taken Friday.

Lundberg said prices dropped dramatically in the past two weeks, in part because higher prices reduced demand during the second half of March.

However, the drop isn't predictive of further declines because, among other things, the global oil supply is tight due to a dip in output last month by OPEC, Lundberg said.

The war in Ukraine also has sparked global uncertainty. The U.S. has banned all Russian energy supplies but Lundberg said sanctioned Russian oil is still finding “big buyers like India and China happy to pay discount prices.”

In a bid to reduce spiking energy prices, President Joe Biden last month ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months.

On Thursday, the International Energy Agency said that its member countries are releasing 60 million barrels of oil from their emergency reserves on top of previous U.S. pledges.

The Paris-based organization says the new commitments made by its 31 member nations, which include the U.S. and much of Europe, amount to a total of 120 million barrels over six months, the largest release in the group’s history.

AP contributed.