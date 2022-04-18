Krispy Kreme sets doughnut prices to match average gas prices

Karu F. Daniels

New York Daily News

Krispy Kreme has hit a sweet spot in helping Americans during these tough times.

The price of a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts was set on Wednesday to the national gas average of $4.11. A dozen doughnuts are usually priced at $10.79.

The promotion will go on til May 4, when Krispy Kreme will price-match customer orders for a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts with the U.S. national average for a gallon of regular gasoline.

“While Americans deal with the rising PPG – price per gallon – of gasoline, we’re lowering our PPOG – price per Original Glaze,” the publicly traded company’s marketing chief Dave Skena explained in an announcement.

“Inflation and high gasoline prices are serious and forcing families to make tough tradeoffs,” he continued. “We know that despite the high gas prices, people have to be out and about anyway. So, for the next several Wednesdays, we hope providing a little doughnut deflation will allow them to share some smiles during a difficult time. A dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for the price of a gallon of gas will help our fans make midweek a little sweeter for their friends and family.”

Krispy Kreme will alert fans to the price adjustment each week through social media, as well as the website.