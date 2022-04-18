Michigan online gambling operators brought in $162.1 million in March

Internet gaming and sports betting operators in Michigan brought in a combined $162.15 million in March, an 11.6% increase over February's results, the Michigan Gaming Control Board reported Monday.

Gross receipts tied to internet gaming hit a state record of $131.67 million last month, according to the state agency. Gross sports betting receipts, meanwhile, came in at $30.48 million.

Adjusted revenue tied to internet gaming, meanwhile, was up 33.7% year-over-year, while adjusted revenue from online sports betting fell 22.8%.

The internet sports betting handle, or amount wagered, for the month was $451.6 million — up 13.4% over February.

The operators submitted $24.7 million in taxes and payments to the state for the month, with most of that coming from taxes and fees tied to internet gaming.

The three Detroit casinos paid the city $7 million in wagering taxes and municipal services fees for March. And tribal operators reported making $2.7 million payments to governing bodies, according to the MGCB.

