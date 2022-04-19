Amid war, Russian economy eludes dire predictions — for now

Bloomberg

Russia's economic crisis has lost some of its sting, buying more time for President Vladimir Putin at home as his military presses a new offensive in its war against Ukraine.

Even with a recession looming and inflation approaching 20%, the economy has for the moment defied the most dire forecasts. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s economists have seen enough upbeat signs to halve their forecast for a first-quarter contraction in gross domestic product to 5%.