Consumers Energy settlement adds years for these natural gas stations
Breana Noble
The Detroit News
A settlement between Consumers Energy and key stakeholders will move forward the Jackson-based utility's Clean Energy Plan to end the use of coal by 2025 in the state approval process.
Under the settlement that still must be approved by the Michigan Public Service Commission, Consumers Energy wouldn't acquire the three natural gas plants owned by CMS Enterprises Co., an unregulated subsidiary of Consumers Energy's parent, CMS Energy Corp., as it had announced last June.