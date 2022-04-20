This Mackinac Island ferry company dates to 1878. It's getting a new name

The Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet Ferry is getting a new name.

By the end of next year, the company, which carries passengers from Mackinaw City and St. Ignace to the island and back, will be known as Mackinac Island Ferry Company.

“The new name is easily recognizable to our customers and, while our name will change, we continue to be committed to providing the same great service, enjoyable rides and on time arrivals and departures that our guests have become accustomed to,” Jerry Fetty, CEO of Mackinac Island Ferry Company, said in a statement Wednesday.

As part of its branding, the company will get a new logo with a font the company says “harkens back to a simpler time, much like the feeling Mackinac Island visitors experience during their island excursions.”

The announcement comes as the company, which opened in 1878, starts service to and from the island Thursday for the summer season. The ferry boats include the Anna May, Cadillac, Joilet, LaSalle, Mackinac Express catamaran, Marquette II, Radisson and the pirate ship Good Fortune.

The Star Line brand logo will be used during the summer season and will be phased out through 2023. During the transition, the company will be known as Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry Company.

In addition to the Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet Ferry, Mackinac Island Ferry Company owns the former Arnold Line Ferry fleet and Mackinac Marine Services shipyard.

“From a business perspective, the strategic name change is a result of their accumulation under one company, allowing us to leverage a single brand name,” Fetty said.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CWilliams_DN