Southeastern Mich. real estate market balances low inventory, sharp rise in mortgage rates

Two years ago, Steven Prout and his wife, Shannon, began their search for a new home because their 600-square-foot Royal Oak loft condo wouldn’t provide the space they needed to start a family.

Six months after the birth of their daughter, Maddy, the search continues.

“The market is so competitive,” said Prout, a 32-year-old electrician. “There will be cases where the houses are marked way up because people have been lining up almost desperate, fighting and clawing over each other just to fight over a house.”