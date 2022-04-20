Netflix breaks its own rules after subscriber losses batter shares

Lucas Shaw

Bloomberg

Netflix is throwing out all of its old rules after losing customers for the first time in a decade, saying it will introduce an advertising-supported option and crack down on people sharing passwords.

Shares of the streaming leader plunged as much as 39%, erasing years of gains in the biggest intraday drop since 2004. The swoon made Netflix the worst-performing stock of the year on both the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes and sent shock waves across the media universe, sinking Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., Roku Inc. and others.