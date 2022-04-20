BUSINESS

Netflix breaks its own rules after subscriber losses batter shares

Lucas Shaw
Bloomberg

Netflix is throwing out all of its old rules after losing customers for the first time in a decade, saying it will introduce an advertising-supported option and crack down on people sharing passwords.

Shares of the streaming leader plunged as much as 39%, erasing years of gains in the biggest intraday drop since 2004. The swoon made Netflix the worst-performing stock of the year on both the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes and sent shock waves across the media universe, sinking Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., Roku Inc. and others.