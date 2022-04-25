Bitcoin touches six-week low; Doge gets a bump from Twitter upheaval

Joanna Ossinger and Sidhartha Shukla

Bloomberg

Bitcoin extended this month's losses in Monday trade as investors shied away from risk assets amid a more hawkish outlook for Federal Reserve policy tightening.

The largest cryptocurrency slid as much as 3.3% to $38,223, the lowest since March 15, and down more than 20% from last month's high. It was little changed after paring the earlier loss. The second-biggest coin, Ether, slumped as much as 4.8% to $2,799, a level not seen since March 18.