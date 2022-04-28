Your shopping bill is about to get even higher. Blame Indonesia's palm oil ban

Anuradha Raghu, Pratik Parija and Eko Listiyorini

Bloomberg

Indonesia's palm oil export ban kicked off Thursday in one of the most drastic cases of food protectionism since the war erupted in Ukraine.

The top shipper imposed a sweeping ban on cooking oil exports, covering palm oil products across the value chain. It's hard to overstate the importance of the tropical oil as it's found everywhere today — in food, soap, lipstick and even printing ink — which makes Indonesia's move important for the world.