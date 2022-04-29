One by one, mega miners show why metals supply is so squeezed

Thomas Biesheuvel and James Attwood

Bloomberg

Glencore is the latest giant miner to pare back production forecasts, in what's turning out to be a difficult start to the year for companies digging up some of the world's most important raw materials.

The trend across the industry is clear — the biggest companies aren't producing as much as they say they will. Rivals BHP Group, Rio Tinto Group and Anglo American all reported underwhelming production numbers last week and costs are rising sharply across most operations.