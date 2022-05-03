Here's how some companies are supporting workers on abortion

Bloomberg

The bombshell leak of a Supreme Court draft ruling overturning the right to abortion has put the issue to the forefront of the coming U.S. election battle, and will likely reverberate around boardrooms across the nation as well.

The decision, reported by Politico, would see the half-century-old Roe v. Wade ruling axed, allowing individual states to decide on their own abortion restrictions. When Texas last year banned procedures after the six-week mark, some companies in the state condemned the move, arguing that it would deter top talent, and offering assistance to workers seeking abortions.