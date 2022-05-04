Abortion rollback risks erasing decades of economic gains for women

Katia Dmitrieva and Olivia Rockeman

Bloomberg

Overturning Roe v. Wade risks widening economic inequality in the U.S., threatening decades of gains for women in places where abortion could be all but banned.

On Tuesday the Supreme Court confirmed that an initial draft overturning the 1973 Roe ruling, leaked to Politico, was authentic although not the final ruling. The draft would strike down the half-century federal precedent that had given women the right to seek an abortion and would allow states to make their own laws and restrictions.