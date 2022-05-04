In Birmingham, downtown streetscape project raises parking concerns

Birmingham — When clients visit Chris Habbo’s company, Care Mortgage on South Old Woodward, they’re able to pull up outside, park, and walk in to get an application, drop off paperwork and handle other business.

All of that will change this spring when the city begins its $12 million reconstruction project that will reconfigure a half-mile stretch of the downtown street, remove 60 parking spaces and relocate a bus stop that sits on Bowers near Old South Woodward.