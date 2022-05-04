Rihanna's lingerie brand to open Detroit store

Detroit is one of six locations in the U.S. slated to get a brick-and-mortar store of Rihanna's lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty.

The brand said on its social media pages Wednesday that it is opening six new retail locations in Detroit, Chicago, Long Island, New York, Atlanta, St. Louis and Newark, Delaware. The news first was reported by Crain's Detroit Business.

In addition to its online business, the brand has retail stores in King of Prussia, Pa., Houston, Las Vegas, Arlington, Va., and Culver City, Ca., according to its website.

Crain's, citing a map of retail tenants it obtained, reported that the store could be headed to a space owned by Dan Gilbert's real estate firm, Bedrock Detroit, at the corner of Woodward Avenue and John R downtown. Bedrock did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

