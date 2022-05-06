Women denied abortion struggled more financially after, study shows

Andrew Van Dam

Washington Post

Women denied abortions face dire and well-documented emotional and physical challenges, but a new study shows they also face more significant financial difficulties than women with access to abortions. Those difficulties can persist for years.

The study's authors, most of them economists, used credit reports to measure the financial struggles resulting from being denied an abortion — a part of the fallout that has proved difficult to quantify in the past. Its narrow financial focus doesn't address the myriad other issues woman denied an abortion may face. It also doesn't consider the nonfinancial benefits of having children — or of remaining childless.