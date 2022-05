Brooks Johnson

(Minneapolis) Star Tribune

The grandfather of the modern microbrewery movement, Fritz Maytag, once mused that "one day, there will be a brewery in every town in America," recalled Steve Hindy, co-founder of Brooklyn Brewery.

On a recent coast-to-coast road trip, Hindy stopped through a handful of the nation's 9,200 breweries and found Maytag's prediction may have nearly come true.