AAA: Gas prices in Michigan, Metro Detroit up 28 cents, set new record high

Michigan's average gas prices have set a new record high, rising about 28 cents per gallon from last week, according to AAA.

Drivers in Michigan are paying an average of $4.32 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, the auto club reports. That compares with $4.04 last week.

"Tight gasoline stocks in the Midwest, coupled with rising demand and high crude oil prices sent Michigan gas prices soaring to a new record high," Adrienne Woodland, a spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group, said in a statement Monday. "Pump prices will likely face upward pressure as oil prices remain above $105 per barrel."

The cost of a gallon of regular unleaded has also jumped 35 cents from last month and soared $1.24 from the same time last year.

AAA also said the average price for a gallon of gas in Metro Detroit also set a new record high, $4.30 — up 24 cents from the previous week's average and $1.34 more than the same time in 2021.

It said the most expensive average prices for a gallon of gas were in Marquette at $4.39, Lansing at $4.35 and Saginaw at $4.35. The cheapest average prices were found in Traverse City at $4.26 and Ann Arbor and Metro Detroit, both at $4.30.

The spike in gas prices in Michigan and Metro Detroit comes after Michigan saw the largest increase in fuel prices in the country last week, AAA said. It reported Thursday that growing demand and climbing oil prices pushed up prices at the pump 30 cents to $4.31 per gallon since April 28.

Nationally, the average price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 13 cents to $4.32 per gallon from $4.19 last week, AAA said. The price is a cent under a record high of $4.33 set in March.

AAA surveys about 4,200 gas stations across Michigan to calculate its average gas price.

