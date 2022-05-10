Detroit casinos report $118.7M in April revenue

Detroit's three casinos collectively reported $118.7 million in April revenue, the Michigan Gaming Control Board reported Tuesday, up from $109 million in April 2021.

Revenue from table games and slots rose 8.8% year-over-year to nearly $116.9 million, though revenue was down 3.4% from March. Retail sports betting, meanwhile, produced revenue of $1.87 million.

MGM Grand Detroit led with 48% market share, while MotorCity Casino Hotel had 31% and Greektown Casino had 21%.

MGM's monthly gaming revenue was up 31.4% to nearly $56.8 million. MotorCity's was down 8.8% to $36.4 million. And Greektown's was down 2.6% to roughly $23.7 million.

For the month, the casinos paid $9.5 million in taxes to the state, up from $8.7 million in April 2021. They submitted $13.9 million in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the city, according to the MGCB.

On the retail sports betting side, the casinos reported a total handle of nearly $24.8 million and total gross receipts of $1.9 million. The state reports revenue and results tied to online gambling and sports betting separately.

Qualified adjusted gross receipts (which subtract the monetary value of free play incentives provided to and wagered by bettors) tied to retail sports betting were up 21.3% year-over-year in April but down 3% from March.

The three casinos paid $70,714 in taxes to the state and submitted $86,428 in taxes to the city based on retail sports betting revenue.

